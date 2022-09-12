Osceola County opens rental assistance program. Here’s what to know before you apply

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Emergency Rental Assistance program began accepting applications Monday.

According to the Osceola County Housing Office, the county has roughly $7 million dollars dedicated to an income-based program with the goal of helping vulnerable residents.

The program will provide assistance to people who are struggling with rent because of financial issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials said in a release.

To apply for assistance, you must:

Be a resident of Osceola County

Make 80% or below area median income for the household

Have not received 18 months of financial assistance from Osceola Housing & Human Services in the last two years

Delinquent on rent and/or utilities

Be behind on rent by at least one month

Be in a current rental lease

The assistance will be available for up to 18 months, or until all the money runs out, according to the release.

For more information on applying, click here.