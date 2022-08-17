Florida realty groups file lawsuit over Orange County rent ballot measure, reports show

Proposed rent control ordinance will be on the ballot in November, but realtor and apartment groups say it's a violation of state law.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several Florida realty groups filed a lawsuit Monday over a rent control proposal introduced by Orange County commissioners earlier this month, according to an affidavit.

The proposal includes several measures that limit how much developers and landlords can raise rents for tenants over the next year. Orange County commissioners voted 4-3 earlier this month to put the plan on the ballot in November for voters to consider.

The lawsuit states that Florida Association of Realtors, Florida Realtors and Florida Apartment Association, Inc., filed the lawsuit against Orange County over limitations imposed by the plan.

In the lawsuit, the companies claim that Orange County commissioners failed to demonstrate the rent control proposal would be “necessary and proper” to address a housing emergency in the county, per Florida state statutes.

According to Florida Apartment Association, the proposal was pushed through by the commission despite criticism from rental-housing industry experts.

Last week, despite feedback from experts and professionals in the rental housing industry, the Orange County Commission voted to move a fundamentally flawed rent control measure to the General Election ballot. In response to this violation of state law, FAA filed a swift legal challenge alongside the Florida Realtors seeking to prevent Orange County’s rent control measure from advancing to the November ballot. Throughout several workshops, FAA and even the County’s own hired experts pointed out the realities of Florida law and the fact that Orange County’s proposal failed to meet the high bar established under statute. It is unfortunate that a majority of the Orange County Commission disregarded the law and instead moved to place this measure on the ballot. Amanda White, FAA Government Affairs Director

Currently, the rent control plan is set to appear before Orange County voters on the ballot for the midterm elections.

