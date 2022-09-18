Shooting near Lake Mann kills 1, Orange County deputies say

Orange County deputies investigate a shooting in the area of Ferguson Drive, West Robinson Street on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s died after being shot early Sunday in an area not far from Lake Mann, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies gathered in the area of Ferguson Drive and West Robinson Street after the sheriff’s office said gunshots could be heard there just before 2 a.m.

[TRENDING: Oviedo couple lose almost everything in house fire, asking for community help | TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm Fiona Moving Through Caribbean | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The man was located and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

An investigation is still in its early stages, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

No other details have been provided by the sheriff’s office at the time of this report. Photos from the scene show the intersection of Ferguson Drive and West Robinson Street still dotted with evidence markers as of 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: