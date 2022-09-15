WATCH: Volusia driver, 18, accused of shooting at car in road rage attack

A 911 call from a road rage attack in Volusia County was released following the arrest of 18-year-old Bryan Holmes.

DELTONA, Fla. – Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old accused of firing at a car on State Road 415 Thursday morning in an apparent road rage incident.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened before 6 a.m. The victim told them she was traveling south on SR-415 when a car came up behind her erratically with no headlights on, even forcing another car to drive onto the shoulder.

[TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again | CONE, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Fiona | Enter to win Kroger grocery gift card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The victim told deputies that the suspect’s vehicle drove alongside hers for several minutes before a gun was fired out of the driver’s window. The victim’s vehicle was struck by bullets seven times, but deputies said she was not injured.

Deputies said they tracked the suspect’s vehicle using license plate reader technology to a home on Arcadia Street in Deltona. Deputies said Bryan Holmes, 18, entered the vehicle and tried to pull out of the driveway when they approached him.

According to deputies, Holmes claimed he did not have a gun on him, but when his hands moved to his waist, a deputy grabbed Holmes’ arms, and body camera video shows a handgun fell to the driveway.

Deputies said Holmes told them the victim had cut him off in traffic, and he had hit the vehicle’s rear bumper. Holmes reportedly told deputies that he was trying to shoot the tires and disable the vehicle.

Holmes faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was taken to the Volusia County Jail with a $40,000 bond.

Deputies released body camera video of the arrest Thursday, which can be viewed by clicking the media player below.

Thanks to License Plate Readers, a road-rage driver who fired several shots at a woman’s vehicle Thursday morning on SR 415 was quickly identified and located by Volusia sheriff’s deputies, and his gun fell to the ground as he was taken into custody. https://t.co/CfaDRwekRS pic.twitter.com/O0qOMTqMby — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) September 15, 2022

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: