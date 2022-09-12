Volusia deputies looking for man who robbed DeBary gas station

Volusia County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a gas station in DeBary early Saturday morning.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a gas station in DeBary early Saturday morning.

The robbery happened at 4 a.m. at a Circle K located along Dirksen Drive, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by several students, police say | Enter to win Kroger grocery gift card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies said the robber threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded cash. The crook hit the clerk in the leg with the gun before running off with some money, according to investigators.

Ad

Surveillance photos show a man dressed all in black in with his head and his face covered.

Anyone with information about the man or robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (386) 248-1777 or call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at (888) 277-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: