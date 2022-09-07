Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok

DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona.

On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes on the platform at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.

See the video in the embedded Tweet below.

This 15 second video got 3.7M views on TikTok

but here's what happened next.

Cleveland Rahymes Jr., 42

Warrants: Trafficking in meth, trafficking in cocaine, fleeing or attempting to elude

New charges: Resisting an officer w/out violence, driving while license suspended/revoked pic.twitter.com/O0RkzzLcw6 — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) September 7, 2022

According to the sheriff’s office, the man being chased in the video is 42-year-old Cleveland Rahymes Jr.

Rahymes was arrested and faces charges of methamphetamine and cocaine trafficking, as well as fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. Deputies said Rahymes also faces charges of resisting an officer without violence and driving with a suspended or revoked license, stemming from the recorded altercation.

