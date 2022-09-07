Man beaten at Volusia wedding reception, deputies looking for 2 men

Joel O'Grady (left) and Julian Falkinburg are accused of a severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of severely beating another man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen.

Deputies are looking for Joel O’Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford. They say the two men got into a fight with the victim in the parking lot of the party in the Lake Helen area on Saturday night.

Deputies said the victim was struck in the head and face several times and continued to be kicked even after he fell unconscious. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

If you recognize the men you are asked to call 911 or call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

