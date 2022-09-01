Volusia man gets 15 years in prison for accessory 2017 Deltona fatal shooting

Charlie Martin was sentenced to 15 years in Florida state prison for fatally shooting a Deltona man outside his home, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Charlie Martin, 25, pleaded guilty to accessory in the murder of Brian Walsh, an unsolved homicide case in Volusia County, according to the State Attorney’s Office for Volusia and Flagler counties.

Deputies are still looking for Walsh’s killer. Investigators said Walsh, a father of three, was shot multiple times in the torso and chest after being confronted by two men outside of his home in March 2017.

Authorities also added Walsh’s three children narrowly missed seeing their father get shot.

“They were home when their father was killed. It’s tragic,” Chief Deputy John Creamer said back in 2017. “That’s one of the commitments of Sheriff (Mike) Chitwood — to apprehend violent criminals and put them in jail as soon as possible, and I assure you all of our resources are out there right now doing that.”

Back in 2017, deputies said they believe Walsh and the shooter were acquaintances, but they did not provide any clues as to what the motive may have been.

Anyone who has any information about Walsh’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at (888) 277-TIPS.

In 2018, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also announced a $10,000 reward for the person who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of Walsh’s killer.

