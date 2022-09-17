16-year-old arrested in shooting that hurt 1, led to lockdown at Apopka High School, police say

The Apopka Police Department said its officers on Friday arrested a 16-year-old boy, accused of prompting a lockdown at Apopka High School after robbing and shooting a woman nearby.

APOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka Police Department said its officers on Friday arrested a 16-year-old boy, accused of prompting a lockdown at Apopka High School after robbing and shooting a woman nearby.

Police said the shooting occurred at approximately 1 p.m. in the area of West Summit Street and Plymouth Rock Place, around 500 meters away from the school’s southernmost fence. The victim told officers she was approached by a male who was armed with a handgun and demanded she hand over her purse and car keys.

[TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm Fiona Moving Through Caribbean | DeBary lotto scratch-off winner loses $1K to DEO ‘overpayment’ | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The woman immediately gave away her purse, but he still shot her and drove off in a van, police said. Officers located the hurt victim and administered aid until the Apopka Fire Department took her to a hospital. The woman was able to describe the van before she was hospitalized, and police said she was in stable condition at last check.

Going off of that vehicle description, an officer found the van parked at a residence on the corner of Conure Street and Swallow Court, now even closer to the school.

It was at this time — around 2 p.m. — that Apopka High School was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown was lifted at around 2:40 p.m. after police made contact with the residence’s occupants and secured the area, a news release states.

While inside the residence, the department said officers found a stolen firearm, as well as evidence connecting one of the occupants to the robbery and shooting.

The boy faces charges of attempted homicide during commission of a felony, robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and grand theft of a firearm, police said.

See our previous coverage of this story in the video player below.

One person was injured in a shooting near Apopka High School Friday afternoon, prompting a lockdown on the campus, police said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: