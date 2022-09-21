Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.

Deputies did not provide any additional information about the robbers or what type of vehicle was stolen.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the incident and not necessarily its exact location.

