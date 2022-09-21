85º

Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say

Car stolen, but no injuries reported

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.

Deputies did not provide any additional information about the robbers or what type of vehicle was stolen.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

