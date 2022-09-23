Man arrested in human trafficking bust faces more charges, Flagler deputies say

Peter Strickland was arrested as a suspect of child molestation, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Coast man arrested in July during a human trafficking investigation involving children now faces additional charges of possessing child pornography and sexual activities involving animals, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Peter Strickland, 32 — who has been held in jail since his arrest — was arrested again Wednesday, deputies said.

Detectives said multiple files of child pornography and sexual activity between people and animals were found on storage devices seized from Strickland’s home.

Deputies said that based on the recovered materials, Strickland faces additional charges for 16 counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of possession of sexual material involving animals.

When he was first arrested, deputies said Strickland had solicited sex acts from underage girls, possibly as young as 13 years old. A release from the sheriff’s office shows Strickland would offer the girls “items of value” in exchange for sex.

In an interview, Strickland told investigators he’d had sexual contact with victims — whose ages range between 13 and 17 — about 15 times over the past two years, deputies said.

Strickland previously faced charges for lewd and lascivious battery against a victim between 12 and 16 years of age, and unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.

