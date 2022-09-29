VIDEO: 2 deer go for a swim in flooded Oviedo backyard

A view in Oviedo captured this cute scene of two deer swimming in a flooded backyard in Oviedo.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A viewer in Oviedo captured this cute scene of two deer swimming in a flooded backyard in Oviedo.

It shows what appear to be a doe and her fawn swimming in a flooded yard in the Twin Oaks subdivision, south of the Lake Jessup and Black Hammock area.

Hurricane Ian, the fifth strongest to ever strike the United States, dumped heavy rain across Central Florida, causing widespread flooding in streets and yards.

