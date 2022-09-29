WATCH: Naples Fire crews rescue woman from flooded car

A video out of Naples, Fla. Wednesday perfectly encapsulates the old adage “turn around, don’t drown.” Naples Fire-Rescue Dept. had to help a woman out of her car after it ended up in a flooded street.

Naples Fire-Rescue Dept. had to help a woman out of her car after it ended up in a flooded street.

A firefighter, tethered to their truck, had to break through a window to get the woman’s door open. Then they got the woman out of her car, which was submerged halfway up the side of the car, and was apparently still moving, according to one of the other firefighters.

Hurricane Ian came on shore near Port Charlotte as a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon, bringing catastrophic wind, heavy rain and storm surge through southwest Florida, including the city of Naples.

Government officials across Florida are urging people to stay off the roads during the storm.

Even after Ian passes, people need to be careful of flooded streets. If you come upon a road that appears to be flooded, turn around. You don’t know how deep that water is, or what storm debris may be at the bottom of the water.