1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting at Orlando convenience store, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday began investigating a fatal shooting at a convenience store on North Lane.

At around 11:36 a.m., officers responded to the Kwik Stop at 5100 North Lane and located one man dead and another injured, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water main break, urges residents to limit water use until further notice | Seminole County officials discuss rising waters, future floods in Ian’s aftermath | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A suspect ran from the scene, police said, and the injured man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Orlando police said the scene was secured, adding North Lane remains closed between Watch Hill and Pine Hills roads as the investigation continued.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: