Man arrested after shooting neighbor at Orlando apartments, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday after police said he shot his neighbor at an Orlando apartment complex after the two got in a fight.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the Lexington Court Apartments, located at 315 W. Concord St., after 49-year-old Preston Beauford heard noise coming from his upstairs neighbor’s unit and used a broom to bang on the ceiling before going to confront the victim, an arrest affidavit shows.

According to the affidavit, Beauford started loudly knocking on his 38-year-old neighbor’s door. When the victim answered, saying “Stop banging on my door,” the suspect struck him and the two began fighting, officers said.

The victim then hit Beauford in the face, leading to the suspect pulling out a handgun and firing two rounds at the man, police said.

“Beauford then went downstairs to his vehicle, secured his handgun, and approached police officers,” the affidavit reads.

Officers added the victim was transported to the hospital, where it was determined he “sustained great bodily injury and possible paralysis” as a result of the shooting.

Beauford faces charges for attempted third-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

