Here’s where you can get some gourd-geous pumpkins around Central Florida

Here in Florida, we have the unlucky reality of not truly being able to experience fall the way other states do.

We don’t really get the cool weather, or the changing of leaves, or the ability to curl up next to a fire with a hot pumpkin spice latte.

[TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death | Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana | Become a News 6 Insider]

The one thing we can do, however, is fake it until we make it, and what better way to do that than by posing in front of a pumpkin patch in your best fall attire, regardless of the temperature?

We took the liberty of compiling a list of all the pumpkin patches you can visit to snap a new profile pic, or just grab some pumpkins for Halloween carving and really feel like you’re experiencing the stereotypical fall that everyone romanticizes.

Romelia Farms

Where: 165 Gator Drive, Merritt Island, FL 32953

When: Through Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Entry to patch is free

Info: All pumpkin purchases support the Romelia Farms Wildlife Preserve 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. You can pre-order your pumpkins and pick them up by All pumpkin purchases support the Romelia Farms Wildlife Preserve 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. You can pre-order your pumpkins and pick them up by clicking here or by visiting their farm.

Southern Hill Farms

Where: 16651 Schofield Road, Clermont, FL 34714

When: Sept. 24 - Nov. 13, Thursday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission: Tickets must be purchased online in advance for $15.

Info: This event is cashless. It features a kids’ zone, corn maze, flower fields, local music, food, drinks and of course a pumpkin patch among other fall activities.

Pumpkin Ponderosa at Showcase of Citrus

Where: 5010 US-27, Clermont, FL 34714

When: Sept. 24 - Nov. 24, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Admission: Free admission and parking

Info: Choose from a variety of pumpkins at this patch and take some photos that give the greatest fall vibes.

Harvest Fields Corn Maze and Hay Ride

Where: 3000 N Spring Garden Ave., DeLand, FL 32724

When: Oct. 8-30, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Tickets are $10 and can be used on any weekend. They can be purchased online with a card or with cash at the gate.

Info: Trek through a giant corn maze in order to get to 100 acres of stuff to explore. This pumpkin patch is full of great opportunities to snap a cool pic or to grab a pumpkin to carve. Most vendors are cash only, card payments are accepted for pumpkins.

Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest

Where: 35317 Huff Road, Eustis, FL 32736

When: Through Oct. 30, Thursdays-Sundays at 10 a.m.

Admission: Organizers highly recommend purchasing tickets for $9 on their website; however, walk-ins will be available as long as space is available.

Info: It seems like Santa is celebrating Halloween this year. Head over to Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest in Lake County to choose from a variety of pumpkins ranging from $3-13.

Painted Oaks Academy

Where: 15100 Lake Pickett Road, Orlando, FL 32820

When: Oct. 8-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time and range from $13-15

Info: Experience music, vendors, a petting zoo, and of course, pumpkins at Painted Oaks Academy for its 20th annual pumpkin patch. It is also a great place to get some gorgeous fall photos.

Whether you’re going for just the pics or the pumpkins you’re sure to find some family fun for everyone.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: