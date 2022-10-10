Florida gas prices jump 16 cents as OPEC plans oil production cut

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the largest jump seen since June, Florida gas prices went up 16 cents over a four-day period.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon is now $3.33 after reaching a low of $3.17 per gallon last Wednesday.

“The jump at the pump came as a surprise, as this time a week ago, it appeared that the state’s gas tax holiday would pressure prices lower,” spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a release. “However, things changed quickly after OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. This sent oil and gasoline futures prices back to 5-week highs. As a result, the price for retailers to purchase gasoline jumped more than 30 cents, erasing any of the downward progress created by the 25 cent sales tax holiday.”

OPEC+ announced last week it would cut production based on the “uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks.”

AAA said the production cut is causing an increase in price of producing, buying and selling fuel as oil is the key ingredient in gasoline.

U.S. President Joe Biden considered the OPEC+ decision “short-sighted while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Regional prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.50), Fort Lauderdale ($3.36), Miami ($3.36)

Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17), Pensacola ($3.18), Panama City ($3.21)

Ways to save on gasoline