Election officials in Orange and Lake counties prepare for voter registration deadline

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Monday, we saw election workers in Orange County taking calls from residents, making sure they’re all set ahead of Tuesday’s registration deadline in person, by mail or online to vote on Nov. 8th. The deadline also comes more than a week after Hurricane Ian.

“If you’ve moved, or your address has changed because of the storm you can always update your address, and if you’re doing vote by mail it’s not too late to request one, and even then we can send it to a temporary address,” said Bill Cowles.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said the deadline to register in person is by 6 p.m. Tuesday, or your registration form must be postmarked by midnight Tuesday. The deadline to request a vote by mail ballot is Oct. 29.

“If you are registered to vote, and you’re not getting your mail from us like your vote by mail ballot, you need to talk to your local post office because their procedure is to hold your mail so you can pick it up there,” said Cowles.

Cowles said as of now, two voting locations are being impacted, including the South Econ Recreation Center attached to the Renaissance Senior Center that he said is now being used as a shelter for storm victims.

In addition, “Broadway United Methodist Church, but they’ve already pulled up some of the tile and the water is gone so we’re on the way to recovery,” said Cowles.

Orange County election leaders say they can find alternate voting locations in that area for Election Day, if necessary.

Meantime, Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays says the precincts there appear to be okay and for now are ready for voters on Election Day.

“I think the storm is going to be minimal and practically negligible here in lake county. The thing that concerns us right now is making sure those voters who were expecting a vote by mail ballot have already received it, and if they haven’t, we want them to notify us,” said Hays.

To find out more about registering to vote in your Central Florida county, visit clickorlando.com/results2022.

