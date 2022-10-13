Pig on the Pond returns to Clermont this weekend. Here’s what to expect

Spring sunset on Lake Minneola at Waterfront Park in Clermont.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Pig on the Pond festival will be returning for three days of family fun this weekend to Waterfront Park in Clermont.

Events will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to this event costs $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 2 to 17.

This event includes a chili cookoff, live entertainment, a carnival, pig racing, hot dog eating, a kids zone, a fall fun fest and more, according to organizers.

In collaboration with AdventHealth, there will also be a 5K and piglet 1-mile run on Saturday morning.

Organizers said runners should dress in their best pig-themed activewear.

Live music will be heard from musicians such as Rob Nichols, bands such as Rocktown Band and performances from elementary through high school chorus groups and bands.

Parking at Waterfront Park is limited, however, a free shuttle will be provided, according to the festival website.

Whether you choose to visit all three days or if you just have time for one, there is more than enough fun to be had for visitors of all ages, who are sure to be squealing with joy.

You can find more information about this event by clicking here.

