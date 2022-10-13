Tolls reinstated on Central Florida expressways starting Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tolls are returning to all Central Florida expressways this weekend after being suspended in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Dept. of Transportation said tolls will return starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 for the following roads:

Apopka Expressway

Beachline Expressway (State Road 528)

Central Florida GreeneWay and Seminole Expressway (State Road 417)

Goldenrod Extension

I-4 Express

Osceola Parkway

Poinciana Parkway

Southern Connector Extension

State Road 453

Wekiva Parkway

Western Beltway

Tolls will also be reinstated on Florida’s Turnpike north of mile marker 249, just south of State Road 417, starting Saturday.

Florida suspended tolls on the roads on Sept. 27 ahead of Hurricane Ian to allow people to evacuate without having to stop to pay tolls and to help facilitate transporting goods on the highways.

Gov. DeSantis also reinstated most tolls on roads in the Tampa Bay area starting Saturday.

However, tolls will remain suspended on Alligator Alley, Sunshine Skyway and Pinellas Bayway.