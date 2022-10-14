Free monkeypox vaccine to be offered during Come Out With Pride events in Orlando

Health experts continue to warn community of Monkeypox

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County’s vaccination team will be offering free monkeypox vaccines during Orlando’s Come Out With Pride events.

Vaccination sites will be open Friday and continue to administer free vaccinations to those who qualify through Sunday, Oct. 16.

In order to qualify, you must meet the following criteria:

Have known contact with someone who has been identified by case investigation, contact tracing and/or risk exposure assessments.

Are a laboratory workers who performs diagnostic testing for monkeypox and members of designated healthcare response teams.

You identify as a gay or bisexual man, or are a man who has sex with men.

The following sites are where you can go to receive your vaccination.

Orlando Public Library

Oct. 14 and 15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 16, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Address: 101 East Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801

Club Orlando

Oct. 14, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome.

450 Compton Street, Orlando, FL 32806

For more information click here or call 407-723-5004.

