Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs celebrates grand opening

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – News 6 got a look inside the newly-opened Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs on Saturday.

We were there for the grand opening as 13-year-old founder Zechariah Cartledge showed us inside. He said it’s like a museum that pays tribute to fallen first responders. It’s free to the public and includes a memorial wall that showcases fallen heroes who Zechariah or others have honored with a mile run each. It also has a K-9 memorial wall and a 9/11 memorial section.

Also inside the tribute hall, we saw handwritten notes from loved ones of fallen first responders thanking Zechariah and his family for their support

“It’s amazing that we have a building in Winter Springs that people can come to and view all of these first responders who have passed away, giving the ultimate sacrifice,” Cartledge said.

News 6 first told you about Zachariah in 2019. Since then, his nonprofit has grown, raising thousands for first responders and their families.

He’s run more than 1,300 miles, adding a mile when he can for each first responder across the county who dies in the line of duty.

“I appreciate all of the support from the community and I’m just excited,” he said.

Our News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve was also at Saturday’s event.

“It gives families, it gives even the community a place to come to show what first responders do and the sacrifices that they have,” he said.

Several community members and law enforcement officers came out for a first look at the tribute hall opening Saturday.

“Some young person out there will watch this and say ‘You know what, I want to be a police officer, I want to be a firefighter, I want to serve our community because the community appreciates what we do,’” said Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

Zechariah’s father, Chad Cartledge, the co-founder and CEO of Running 4 Heroes, said he’s humbled.

“Running 4 Heroes is not just a testament of a young child who runs a mile, but it’s a testament of a community that stands by and supports their first responders,” he said.

The tribute hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and select hours on the weekend. Chad Cartledge asked that people hoping to visit outside of the building’s normal hours get in touch beforehand.

We’re told the Running 4 Heroes building will also serve as a 24-hour workspace for Winter Springs police officers to complete reports, get coffee and find fellowship.

