Celebrate National Pasta Day with these Orange County restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Pasta Day is Oct. 17, and for those with a taste for carbs will have plenty of ways to celebrate in Orlando (not that you ever need an excuse to enjoy a good pasta dish!).

Whether it’s ravioli, spaghetti, linguini, tortellini, fettucine or any other type of Italian noodle, chances are you’ll be able to find it in the City Beautiful.

Here’s a guide to some of the best restaurants in Orange County to get your fill of the pasta-rific holiday.

ROME’S FLAVOURS

This Winter Park restaurant features a multitude of Italian delicacies, including several pasta dishes.

From fettuccine carbonara to homemade gnocchi Sorrento and even tagliolini with plum tomatoes, this eatery is sure to have something to scratch that pasta-loving itch.

Rome’s Flavours operates at 124 E. Morse Boulevard and was featured in a list of the top-rated pizzerias in the Orlando area earlier this year. For their full menu, click here.

DELMONICO’S ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE

From TripAdvisor’s list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Orlando comes Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse, situated at 6115 Westwood Blvd.

Delmonico’s has an array of Italian cuisine, ranging from classic tortellini to mushroom parmigiana to a one-pound lasagna.

For those who don’t enjoy pasta (heaven forbid!), Delmonico’s has plenty of steak and seafood dishes to whet your appetite, so chances are that you’ll find something to enjoy. For a full menu, click here.

ANTONIO’S RISTORANTE

Turning over to Maitland, Antonio’s Ristorante features a two-tiered dining setup — literally.

Antonio’s downstairs portion consists of a café and market, which offer gourmet items and bottles of wine to customers.

Guests can then head to the actual restaurant upstairs for a fine-dining experience, with a prix fixe menu that offers a selection of appetizers, entrees and desserts for only $42.

Antonio’s dinner menu is where you’ll find those oh-so-coveted pasta dishes, though; it features treats like lobster ravioli with sherry cream sauce, penne and sausage, and pappardelle (ribbon pasta) bolognese covered in tomato-Black Angus meat sauce.

The catch? Guests are asked not to wear attire that is “too casual” for the restaurant, including tank tops, flip flops, team athletic attire and baseball caps.

Antonio’s Ristorante can be found at 611 S. Orlando Ave. For a full menu, click here.

CAFFE POSITANO

Continuing to this Apopka eatery, Caffé Positano hosts several specialty pasta dishes at its location along 3030 E. Semoran Blvd.

Baked manicotti, eggplant rollatini and fettuccine alfredo are all up for grabs, though seafood pasta is also available in the form of linguini pescatore and penne cardinale (in case you’d like a little more protein in your pasta!).

For those who want a well-balanced meal, Positano offers plenty of veal and chicken dishes, alongside soups and salads. For a full menu, click here.

FOUR FLAMINGOS

Four Flamingos, located at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort along Grand Cypress Boulevard, is a restaurant owned by celebrity chef Richard Blais, who has been featured on shows like Masterchef, Guy’s Grocery Games and Top Chef: All Stars.

Blais’ television appearances aren’t for nothing, either; Four Flamingos was one of several Orlando eateries recommended by the Michelin Guide earlier this summer.

While the restaurant doesn’t specialize in pasta, the menu includes two notable dishes that are sure to make your mouth water: Crab Raviolo with papaya vodka sauce, and Lobster Bucatini with jalapeno and lemon butter.

Hours run nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. If you’d like to try out these dishes, sign up for a reservation on Four Flamingo’s website.

RAGAZZI’S PIZZA & RESTAURANT

Those in the College Park neighborhood of Orlando may already be familiar with this staple pizzeria, located at 3201 Edgewater Dr.

Ragazzi’s has been in business for more than 40 years, though the restaurant got its start under a different name: Alfonso’s.

According to the pizzeria’s website, the restaurant was remodeled in 2010 after its new owners bought the store about three years prior, and while its name has changed, its location remains the same.

The pizzeria offers simpler pasta dishes, including spaghetti, lasagna, ravioli and stuffed shells, so it’s a great option for picky eaters who want a quick and tasty meal. For a full menu, click here.

