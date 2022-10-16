Thousands descend on downtown Orlando for annual ‘Come out with Pride’ event

More than 200,000 people were expected to attend this year's Come Out With Pride Festival in downtown Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands descended on downtown Orlando on Saturday to celebrate at the annual Come out with Pride festival, wrapping up with a fireworks show at Lake Eola park.

Festival organizers expected more than 200,00 people to attend this year’s Pride event. They also weren’t taking any chances with security, adding scanners and metal detectors, noting that the change came from the July 4 fireworks scare at Lake Eola and anti LGBTQ+ threats.

Organizers also said moving forward, they want to people to spread light and love that they saw displayed at this year’s Pride.

