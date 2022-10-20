Rocky Water Brew Fest returns to Brevard County. Here’s what to expect

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Rocky Water Brew Fest is coming to Melbourne for its 8th year and will be partnering with Intercoastal Brewing Company and the Eau Gallie Rotary Club.

This event will take place on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Eau Gallie Art District and will feature beer tasting and a variety of food trucks available throughout the square.

There will be 38 different breweries in attendance and each will be offering 2-4 different beers for visitors to taste.

Admission to this event costs $45 if you purchase tickets at the gate and $40 if pre-purchased on their website.

Your ticket will get you a commemorative tasting glass and unlimited two-ounce samples of craft beers from across Florida.

Children, pets and strollers are not allowed and you must be 21 years old to attend.

You can also head over to the Intercoastal Brewing Company on Friday for their Welcome Brewers Party where you can taste beer and mingle with the staff and featured brewers.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

