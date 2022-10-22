WATCH: Video shows flames break out on EPCOT platform during fireworks show

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – A fire broke out at a platform in EPCOT during the fireworks show on Friday night, according to officials.

Officials said the fire was contained at the fireworks launch platform and has since been extinguished.

A fire broke out on an EPOT platform during the 9 p.m. fireworks show Friday, video shows. (Twitter/ Tim_Beekman)

Video captured by parkgoer Tim Beekman shows flames during EPCOT’s 9 p.m. fireworks show.

“Oh, it really is on fire? Like, legitimately on fire?” a woman can be heard saying in the video. “Oh wow. That’s really happening.”

Beekman said when he and his group left the park, the fire hadn’t been put out yet.

“But we heard a lot of sirens and emergency services. Despite the angle, we took notice that one of the fireworks barges went up in flames due to ashes of the fireworks. We saw the flames rising up when we walked back to the exit from the German pavilion,” he told News 6.

