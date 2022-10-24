Halloween 2022: Here’s a look at 8 spooktacular family-friendly events in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but that doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate the entire weekend before that. Here we have a selection of family-friendly activities to celebrate this spooky time of the year in the City Beautiful:

Glow 2022

Head to Lake Nona to enjoy Halloween with a glowing foam party, LED cirque performers, costume contest and more.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Nona Adventure Park. 14086 Centerline Drive Orlando, FL 32827.

To purchase tickets, click here

Orlando Halloween Lights at Jeater Bend

Visitors can walk along the display on Jeater Bend and see a variety of Halloween decorations and spooky lights.

Oct. 15 - Oct. 31

Jeater Bend Drive, Celebration, FL 34747

Winter Garden Halloween Experience

Winter Garden is celebrating Halloween for 11 days with different family-friendly activities, light show and themed photo locations.

Oct. 21 - Oct. 31

Historic Downtown Winter Garden

All events and activities are free.

Trunk or Treat Car Show

This Halloween event will feature over two dozen candy locations, live music and street performers. Fun spooky times with the entire family and pets are welcome too!

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

3251 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34747

Free admission

Halloween at Cranes Roost Park

The city of Altamonte Springs will be hosting a Halloween event that will kick off with trick-or-treating around Cranes Roost Lake. There will be live music, costume contests and dance performances!

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

274 Cranes Roost Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Free admission

Annual Halloween Parade

Head to Longwood with family and friends to enjoy their 2nd annual Halloween parade. Visitors are encouraged to decorate their trucks, cars and golf carts to participate in the caravan around the neighborhood. Also, goodies will be tossed to spectators!

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Starts at 7:30p.m

Free admission

Downtown Longwood – 126 Western Fork, Longwood, FL 32750.

Halloween Trunk Fest

The Winter Park Community Center will host an event for all ages. Local businesses will decorate their vehicles and pass out candy for those sugar lovers on this Halloween!

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free admission

Winter Park Community Center- 721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, FL, 32789.

2022 BOO! on Broadway

Kissimmee Main Street will be home to a family friendly Halloween block party! There will be lots of dancing and candy, live music and local vendors.

Friday, Oct. 28,2022

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Historic Downtown Kissimmee

