Halloween 2022: Here’s a look at 8 spooktacular family-friendly events in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but that doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate the entire weekend before that. Here we have a selection of family-friendly activities to celebrate this spooky time of the year in the City Beautiful:
Glow 2022
Head to Lake Nona to enjoy Halloween with a glowing foam party, LED cirque performers, costume contest and more.
- Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
- From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Nona Adventure Park. 14086 Centerline Drive Orlando, FL 32827.
- To purchase tickets, click here.
Orlando Halloween Lights at Jeater Bend
Visitors can walk along the display on Jeater Bend and see a variety of Halloween decorations and spooky lights.
- Oct. 15 - Oct. 31
- Jeater Bend Drive, Celebration, FL 34747
Winter Garden Halloween Experience
Winter Garden is celebrating Halloween for 11 days with different family-friendly activities, light show and themed photo locations.
- Oct. 21 - Oct. 31
- Historic Downtown Winter Garden
- All events and activities are free.
Trunk or Treat Car Show
This Halloween event will feature over two dozen candy locations, live music and street performers. Fun spooky times with the entire family and pets are welcome too!
- Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
- From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 3251 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34747
- Free admission
Halloween at Cranes Roost Park
The city of Altamonte Springs will be hosting a Halloween event that will kick off with trick-or-treating around Cranes Roost Lake. There will be live music, costume contests and dance performances!
- Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
- From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- 274 Cranes Roost Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
- Free admission
Annual Halloween Parade
Head to Longwood with family and friends to enjoy their 2nd annual Halloween parade. Visitors are encouraged to decorate their trucks, cars and golf carts to participate in the caravan around the neighborhood. Also, goodies will be tossed to spectators!
- Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
- Starts at 7:30p.m
- Free admission
- Downtown Longwood – 126 Western Fork, Longwood, FL 32750.
Halloween Trunk Fest
The Winter Park Community Center will host an event for all ages. Local businesses will decorate their vehicles and pass out candy for those sugar lovers on this Halloween!
- Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
- From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Free admission
- Winter Park Community Center- 721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, FL, 32789.
2022 BOO! on Broadway
Kissimmee Main Street will be home to a family friendly Halloween block party! There will be lots of dancing and candy, live music and local vendors.
- Friday, Oct. 28,2022
- From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Historic Downtown Kissimmee
