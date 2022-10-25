Bob Evans recalls 7,560 pounds of sausage

Be cautious before you make your next breakfast.

Bob Evans Farms is recalling more than 7,500 pounds of its Italian pork sausage.

Officials say the sausage might be contaminated with pieces of blue rubber.

The affected products include its 1-pound containers of Bob Evans Italian sausage with a use-by date of Nov. 26.

There are no reports of illnesses related to this recall, according to the USDA.

Consumers are advised to return to sausage to the place of purchase or throw it out.

More information is available on usda.org.

