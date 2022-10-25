Powerball jackpot rolls over, increases to $700 million

If you didn’t win the Powerball drawing, don’t feel bad -- no one else did, either.

Lottery officials say no one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball to win Monday night’s $625 million jackpot. The winning numbers for Monday were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

With the rollover, Wednesday’s jackpot is estimated to be at least $700 million.

The last Powerball winner was on Aug. 3.

The reason no one has recently won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers stand at one in 292.2 million. The $700 million jackpot is for those who take an annuity option, paid out annually over 29 years. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for Wednesday’s drawing would be an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.

Good luck!

