Good Samaritan Village residents return home after flooding in Kissimmee

Some residents returned to Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee for the first time since evacuating. But not all of them are returning to live in their homes.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – In the first full day since Osceola County leaders lifted evacuation orders for Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, residents from the senior living community finally returned to their homes.

The order was lifted Monday after county officials said the flooding from Hurricane Ian had receded and power had been restored.

News 6 spoke with Diane Barrett, who was assessing the damage at her home with family.

“Back in the bedroom, it almost made me sick being in there, and I had a mask on,” Barrett said, describing the smell of what she said was mold and sewage.

She, like so many others, is still dealing with Ian’s impact.

Barrett said she and her husband rent their home in the senior living community.

The couple said they don’t have flood insurance because they weren’t expecting flooding. They added that they’d been told that the flooding issue brought to light by Hurricane Irma had been addressed.

Barrett told News 6 her biggest concern now is finding a home for their family and replacing all of their belongings, which are now damaged.

News 6 reached out to Good Samaritan Society about these concerns, and their vice President of operations, Aimee Middleton replied with the following in an email.

We are working with residents to obtain assistance and resources through FEMA, the Red Cross and other agencies. We are also communicating with residents about relief programs such as Transitional Shelter Assistance, which allows people to book hotel accommodations. Aimee Middleton, Good Samaritan Society Vice President Of Operations

