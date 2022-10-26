No Halloween plans yet? ICON Park is celebrating spooky season all-week-long

ORLANDO, Fla – ICON Park is giving families some special Halloween perks.

[TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to remove reptile | Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider]

Now through Oct.31 children 12 and under can ride The Wheel for free as long as they follow the dress code (Halloween costumes, of course). The whole family will also get 50% off the attraction.

Families can also dress up in costume on Saturday, Oct. 29 and enjoy treats at locations such as the Muse4um of Illusions, Brother Jimmy’s BBQ, Tapa Toro, Sloppy Joe’s, Tin Roof, Ole Red, and more, children 12 and under who are wearing Halloween costumes will get a free ride on the Carousel on The Promenade.

ICON Park’s Halloween Light Show is also hosting a Halloween light show. The Wheel’s 64,000 LED lights will dance to the rhythm of a spooky soundtrack. Here’s the show schedule:

Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.

While children eat their favorite candy, adults need their treats too! Places such as the Wheelhouse Bar, the Lawn Bar and Sky Bar are offering a variety of specialty spooky drinks.

For more information on events, and to learn more visit ICON Park’s website here.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: