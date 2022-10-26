🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:

Thornton Park Halloween Block Party

Right in the heart of Orlando, the Veranda at Thornton Park is hosting its 9th annual Halloween Block Party. There will be live entertainment, costume contests, cocktail specials, and more!

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

From 8 p.m. to 2 p.m.

801 E Washington St. – by Burton’s Thornton Park

To purchase tickets, click here . Event is 21+

Halloween Weekend Bar Crawl

The 5th annual bar crawl gives attendees free entry into selected bars. Also, there will be holiday themed drinks, live DJs, discounts on food, photographers to capture spooky memories, and a $1,000 costume contest prize!

From Oct. 29 through Oct. 31

Check in at Howl at the Moon – 8815 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819

Purchase tickets here . Event is 21+

Sip or Treat

Oviedo Mall didn’t forget adults when it comes to trick or treating. That’s why they’ll host a Sip & Shop event for adults throughout the mall, where they can drink some beer and wine while taking spooky photos.

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oviedo Mall – 1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd. Oviedo, FL 32765

Event is free. Must be 21 or over to receive wristband. Click here to reserve a spot.

Halloween at Boxi Park

Head to Lake Nona for a Halloween fun night. There will be live entertainment!

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Boxi Park Lake Nona – 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Orlando, FL 32827

Event is 21+. To purchase tickets, click here

Ember Halloween Day Party

Ember Orlando is hosting a Halloween day party. Dress up and get ready to enjoy a spooky evening with your favorite Halloween costume. You may get a discount if you are wearing a costume. There will be live music and the kitchen will be open for orders.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

From 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ember – 42 West Central Blvd., Orlando, 32801

Tickets are available for purchase here

