Air show taking flight over Orlando Sanford International Airport this weekend

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more take to the sky this weekend in Seminole County.

The AirDotShowLive Tour returns to Central Florida on Oct. 29-30 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Headlining the show is the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Attendees will also see the F-18 Rhino Demo Team, F-22 Raptor Demo Team, Quick Silver P-51D Mustang, Michael Goulian, Buck Roetman, Socom Para-Commandos, the Navy Legacy Flight, C-45 Beechcraft and John Black.

Gates open at 9 a.m. both days with the show running between noon and 4 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $37.50 per person, according to the event website. Children 5 and under are free.

