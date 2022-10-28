Atlantic High School to honor student hit, killed while riding scooter

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Students in Volusia County will be honoring a fellow student killed in a crash last week.

Rodrick Hutchinson Jr., 17, was a band member at Atlantic High School. He was riding his electric scooter outside of his apartment complex last Friday when he fell and was hit by a car.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to a statement from Daytona Beach police.

Hutchinson will be recognized at the football game Friday night where attendees are asked to wear blue in his honor.

A GoFundMe page for his funeral has raised over $3,500.