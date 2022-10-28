Celebrate most wonderful time of year at Dezerland Action Park

A brand new holiday lights attraction is coming to Dezerland Action Park this holiday season. Visitors can experience the most wonderful time of the year from Nov. 11 to Jan.1, 2023.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dezerland Action Park is preparing to welcome visitors to their brand new “Christmas Nights in Lights” drive-thru attraction.

Beginning Nov. 11 to Jan. 1, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. visitors will be able to drive through more than a mile of over 1.5 million dancing lights synchronized to holiday classics on a private radio frequency.

“The holidays are a magical time in Orlando and Dezerland is excited to bring a new, festive experience to residents and visitors,” said John Goodman, vice president of sales and marketing at Dezerland Action Park Orlando.

Organizers said each car will receive a Dezerland Action Park Discount Card which allows guests to buy one, and get one other attraction for free including the Auto Museum, Jump Start Trampoline Park, boutique bowling or go-karting.

Guests will also be able to taste holiday favorites such as hot cocoa and warm spiced apple cider.

Each Saturday children will also be able to compete against Santa for high scores on vintage pinball machines and modern video game consoles, according to organizers.

Reservations must be made in advance and guests can arrive at any time during their chosen one-hour window.

Vehicles with no more than 8 occupants start at $45, and vehicles with 9-15 occupants start at $65.

To learn more information, or to purchase tickets and make a reservation, click here.

