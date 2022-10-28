Holiday celebrations return to SeaWorld. Here’s what to expect

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld will be once again transformed into a winter wonderland complete with over 3 million lights, new decorations, food offerings and activities for the holiday season.

On select dates from Nov. 11 to Jan. 3, 2023, the park will be filled with sights, sounds and flavors for the whole family, according to SeaWorld.

Organizers said the main feature of the event is the “Sea of Trees,” where more than 100 trees come to life along with music and a centerpiece that towers 70 feet above the water.

Visitors will also be able to try a variety of new food and drink offerings including a Monte Cristo Waffle, Santa’s Sweet and Savory Doughnut Chicken Sandwich, Deep-dish cookies, Peppermint Eggnog, a Christmas Hot Toddy and much more, according to organizers.

During the day, visitors can lace up their skates and hit the ice at one of the only places in Central Florida for Floridians to live out their icy dreams.

Once night falls, the ice will come alive with jewels and lights as skaters put on a performance organizers said you are not going to want to miss.

Holiday celebrations also include a fireworks show, stilt walkers, photos with Santa and friends, the Sesame Street Christmas Parade and showings of “Elmo’s Christmas Wish.”

SeaWorld will also be celebrating Hanukkah from Dec.18 through Dec. 26 for the lighting of the menorah, Kwanzaa for the lighting of the Kinara from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, 2023, and will be ringing in the New Year with fireworks at midnight on Dec. 31.

For more information, or to purchase tickets to SeaWorld, click here.

