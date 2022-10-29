Death of man at scene of potential shooting in Winter Garden investigated as homicide, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Winter Garden police are investigating a man’s death Saturday as a homicide after officers responding to a shots fired call located him on the ground in a residential area off of Plant Street, according to a news release.

Officers were dispatched at around 5:28 a.m. to an address on Mildred Dixon Way, from where the injured man was hospitalized and later pronounced dead, police said. The man had sustained “possible gunshot injuries,” the release states.

[TRENDING: ‘I thought it was a two-by-four:’ Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | 6 hurt when suspects in car shoot at lounge near Florida Mall, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Upon identifying a suspect and learning they were possibly in an adjacent residence, officers surrounded the house and initiated a SWAT response, police said. As that response was being prepared, two silver cars exchanged gunfire nearby, the release states.

Officers located a silver sedan and pulled behind it before it sped away on northbound State Road 429, police said. The car later crashed into a guardrail and two firearms were found inside, but the driver denied any involvement in either incident, the release states.

The driver was reportedly apprehended without further incident, and neither the victim nor suspect in the homicide were identified by police.

News 6 has reached out to the Winter Garden Police Department for clarification on whether the suspect was the car’s driver.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact the department’s detectives at 407-656-3636 or Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: