Deltona woman, 2-year-old daughter found safe, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Jacqueline Shivers and her 2-year-old daughter were found safe on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Deltona woman and her 2-year-old daughter.

The sheriff’s office asked residents to be on the lookout for Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her daughter, Ariyah.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said Shivers was last seen driving a white 2018 Toyota Camry with the Florida tag 11DDIM. The car was tracked to Virginia where the two visited a family member and it was later tracked in North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said there is concern for the woman’s mental health. Deputies said the two were discovered missing on Monday and may be traveling back to Florida.

Anyone who sees the woman or child is asked to call 386-248-1777 or 911.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: