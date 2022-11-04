Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida

With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors.

Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures.

And in order for ballots to count, supervisors of elections said they need to be cured by 5 p.m. on the Thursday after Election Day.

“Our message to those folks who have an issue with their signature, please pay attention to the notification you received either by mail or by email or by phone message,” Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays said.

Here are some of the issues that require curing:

Ballots with no signature

Ballots with a signature mismatch

Ballots where voters signed the wrong envelope

Some Central Florida counties have ballots that need to be cured, for example:

Flagler County:

Ballots with no signature — 21

Ballots with a signature mismatch — 91

Lake County:

Ballots with no signature — 56

Ballots with a signature mismatch — 265

Signed the wrong envelope — 40

Orange County:

Ballots with no signature — 277

Ballots with a signature mismatch — 693

Polk County:

Ballots with no signature — 64

Ballots with signature mismatch — 240

“If you have to go through the cure process, make sure you send an affidavit and a copy of your photo identification,” Hays said.

He added voters can cure their ballot online or in person at the supervisor of elections office.

