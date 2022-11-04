Fire TV instructions on how to download News 6+

If you’re reading this story, you’re looking for help on how to watch News 6+ using a Fire TV device (don’t worry, we got you covered).

First of all, the full version of News 6+ is only available for your HDTV. There is a version you can watch on a desktop, tablet, or smartphone browser (go to https://www.clickorlando.com/news6plus) but that webpage only shows you our live on-air newscasts, special event streams, or a News 6+ playlist of selected stories (available when we are not producing a live newscast).

That’s a good start, but to get the full experience of News 6+, you want it on your nice big HDTV!

So how do you get it?

You need two things: an HDTV with the right streaming platform (it can be an Internet connected Smart TV or an older non-Internet connected HDTV) and the News 6+ streaming app.

Amazon’s Fire TV is the second most popular set of streaming devices that carry the News 6+ app (about 30% our News 6+ audience watches us on a Fire TV device). There are five different devices for streaming available on Fire TV: Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick with Alexa, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and the Fire TV Cube.

Some newer TVs already have Fire TV built in but if you don’t have “Fire TV on board” you’ll need one of the external devices (also known as a dongle) listed above to get our News 6+ app.

ALSO NOTE: Newer Samsung and LG TVs have their own built in app stores, but News 6+ is not available on those platforms (so you’ll still need one of the Fire TV devices listed above).

If you’ve got an HDTV with Fire TV already installed, to connect to the Internet, you can go to either the Home Page or directly to Settings and then look for a category marked Network, Internet Connection, Connect to Internet, New Wireless Connection, or something similar. Follow the prompts for setting up or connecting to your wired or wireless network and then move on to the steps outlined below.

If you’re hooking up a Fire TV device/dongle, from the Home Page, scroll over to Settings (the gear looking icon to the extreme right) and then scroll down to “Network”. From there, follow the prompts for establishing an Internet connection.

Now, to the News 6+ app:

· To start, open the Fire TV player and on your home page, navigate to “Add Channels”. This is the icon with three square boxes and a “+” sign in the lower right corner.

Before clicking on that icon, look for the “Get More Apps” box at the bottom of the screen (in a gray box). Navigate to it and click on it.

Once there, scroll down to the left to the “Search” box.

Press “Select” and then using the keypad, search for “News 6 Plus” or “WKMG”. Click to select.

Now, click on the News 6+ box to install the app.

When the installation is finished, click on “Open” or “Go to Channel”.

That’s it!

Now that you’re on News 6+, you can watch our live and previous newscasts, select content from our podcast section, and look for specific segments by category (i.e. News Specials, different local counties, Latest News, Boomtown, Solutionaries, and much, much more).

As of right now, we have over 40 different categories to choose from; a much bigger selection than what you can get by just going to the web page we mentioned in the previous story.

If you have any questions, please feel free to send an email to dmyrie@wkmg.com and we’ll get back to you with an answer as soon as we can.

Thanks for downloading!