Jade Sushi & New Asian to shutter for good after 10 years in Orlando’s College Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jade Sushi & New Asian is getting ready to close its doors for good after the restaurant’s landlord declined to renew its lease, according to a Facebook post.

“It is with humble gratitude and a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Jade Sushi & New Asian,” the post reads. “This has been a very difficult and emotional decision and we are so sad to say goodbye, after 10 years. For an Asian restaurant to survive and thrive in College Park for 10 years is an accomplishment of which we can all be proud.”

The business said its last day in operation will be on Saturday, Nov. 5.

“We give immeasurable thanks to everyone who has dined with us, whether you’ve been dining with us for years or just now found us,” the post said. “We are grateful for your continued support and loyalty; you are the direct reason for our success as we are truly humbled and honored to have served you.”

Chef Lewis Lin did not plan on being a restauranteur.

Jade Sushi & New Asian is owned by chef Lewis Lin, who also runs the restaurants Susuru and Juju — the latter of which just held its grand opening on Oct. 29.

