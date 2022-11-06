Checking in with Orange County’s elections supervisor on the final day of early voting

The warehouse at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of Election Day this Tuesday, News 6 got a look inside of the warehouse at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office as workers prepped to make sure voting equipment is sent to precincts across the county.

This, as Sunday was the final day of early voting in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

Barbara Golden said voting is crucial and she believes others should take it seriously, too.

“I want to make sure that I’m voting for someone who is concerned for all of us,” she said. “The importance of voting locally is just as important as voting for people in the White House.”

Meantime, we’re getting a glimpse of the early voting numbers across Central Florida.

“As of Sunday morning, 27% of the voters have voted,” said Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles.

Cowles said the number includes 14% of registered voters, or at least 121,000 people who have voted early. He said 13% have returned their vote-by-mail ballots as of Sunday morning.

Meantime, Seminole County has seen more than 54,000 early voters. There have been more than 51,000 early voters in Lake County and more than 21,000 early voters in Flagler County.

This data all as of Sunday morning.

If you still have your mail-in ballot, election leaders say at this point, do not put in the mail. They say the best bet is to drop off at your elections office or exchange it for an in person ballot on election day

“The ballots must be here by 7pm election night, a postmark does not count,” said Cowles.

This coming as early voting is now over across Central Florida and if you’re voting on election day, you must go to your assigned polling location.

“Make sure you know where you’re going, premark your sample ballot, soo it’ll be a quick and easy experience,” said Cowles.