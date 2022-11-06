Volusia County officials urge residents to stay off beaches ahead of potential tropical system

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials are urging residents stay off of the beaches the remainder of the weekend and throughout next week ahead of a potential tropical system.

Officials warn that the developing late-season area in the Tropics could be a “significant coastal event with dangerous rip currents, perilous waves and high tides.” Coastal waves could break between 5-10 feet that will impact already damaged dunes and sea walls, county officials said.

On Friday, Nov. 4, Volusia County issued an emergency advisory to coastal residents advising them of the potential dangers of this potential tropical system.

Volusia County officials met today at the county’s Emergency Operations Center with staff from FEMA, the Florida Department of Emergency Management and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make plans and share information, the county said in a press release.

Residents are urged to stay off the beach for at least a week due to the dangers presented by wind, high surf and damaged beach structures from the potential storm. Beach ramps will be closed when tides become too high, and rescue vehicles will not be able to access the beach when the driving lanes are underwater, officials said.

Volusia County officials also reminded residents that it is currently under a declared state of local emergency as it recovers from Hurricane Ian. They warn residents that many of the structures along the beachfront remain damaged from Ian and are at risk of further damage from future storms.

Coastal residents can call Volusia County Emergency Management at 386-254-1500 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for more information.

