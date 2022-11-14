Flagler officials, FEMA to discuss possible federal disaster relief after Hurricane Nicole

A1A is back open in Flagler Beach after emergency repairs, officials say.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County emergency management officials will meet with members of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday to determine if the county meets the criteria federal disaster declaration after Hurricane Nicole, county officials announced.

“This is a very important step for us as the data these agencies gather will help them decide what level of recovery assistance we are eligible to receive,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We hope to meet the threshold for both Public and Individual Assistance.”

If the county meets the federal disasters declaration, local officials said that public assistance would allow governmental entities to recuperate the expenses incurred from the storm. In addition, they said individual assistance would help residents and businesses with their expenses related to Nicole.

If FEMA includes Flagler County in its disaster declaration for individual assistance, the assistance for individuals and households could include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

