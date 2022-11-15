75º

Person of interest sought after 16 year-old boy found dead in Florida cemetery

Richard Bryce Vincent, 20, wanted for questioning in death of Kenneth Carr, Jr.

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Richard Bryce Vincent, 20, wanted for questioning in death of Kenneth Carr, Jr. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – After a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing was found shot to death in a cemetery, Marion County deputies announced they were looking for a man who may know something about the homicide.

Deputies said Tuesday they are looking for Richard Bryce Vincent, 20, who they believe is driving a 1997 Toyota 4Runner. The SUV has a license plate that reads VD1KA, according to investigators.

Deputies said Vincent may have information about the shooting death of Kenneth Carr, Jr.

Carr was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick on Nov. 9, investigators said. His family had reported him missing a day earlier.

Deputies have not said why they believe Vincent may know something about the boy’s death or how he may be involved.

The 4Runner was last seen int he area of West Highway 40 and West Highway 328 in Ocala.

Anyone with information on where Vincent may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-732-8181 or call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.

