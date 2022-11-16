Child dies after being found unresponsive at Orlando hotel, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child died Tuesday evening after being found unresponsive at a hotel in Orlando, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to Intown Suites Extended Stay on Major Boulevard around 9:45 p.m. and found a woman injured and a child unresponsive.

Police said the two were taken to a hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

The woman’s condition has not been released.

Orlando police said it was an isolated incident and there is no search for an assailant.

The child’s age has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

