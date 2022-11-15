Man shot while waiting in car at McDonald’s drive-thru in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot late Monday while sitting in a car at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Orlando, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the McDonald’s at John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive.

Orlando police said the victim was struck in the buttocks and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. He’s expected to be OK, police said.

It’s unclear if the shooter walked up to the man’s car or if the gunshot was fired from another vehicle.

Police said there’s no information about the shooter.

No one else was injured.

