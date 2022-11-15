78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man shot while waiting in car at McDonald’s drive-thru in Orlando

Victim struck in buttocks, expected to be OK

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, McDonald's, Crime, Shooting
Orlando police investigate a shooting at a McDonald's.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot late Monday while sitting in a car at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Orlando, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the McDonald’s at John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Orlando police said the victim was struck in the buttocks and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. He’s expected to be OK, police said.

It’s unclear if the shooter walked up to the man’s car or if the gunshot was fired from another vehicle.

Police said there’s no information about the shooter.

No one else was injured.

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email