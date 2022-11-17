40-year-old man shot, killed in suspected drug deal, Orlando police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in what police believe may have been a drug deal, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they received a 911 call at 7:55 p.m. about a shooting at 2701 Frigate Drive.

The caller told police they’d heard a loud bang before finding their roommate — 40-year-old Ruben Confesor Davila — unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, the caller and Davila were roommates, and Davila had been living in a separate room attached to the main house on the property.

Police said that neighbors reported seeing a shirtless, light-skinned male with long, curly hair running to and from the house around the time of the bang.

Detectives said they believe that the suspect was someone who knew Davila, and there is unconfirmed information pointing to Davila holding a suspected drug deal.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact police at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. People who had prior relationships with Davila are also being sought, police said.

