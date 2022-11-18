57º

Woman, teen accused of murder after month-long investigation, Orlando police say

Kelonshay Watson, 24, and Anaitasha Santana, 17, face charges of first-degree murder

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Orlando, Orange County
Kelonshay Watson, 24 (left) and Anaitasha Santana, 17 (right) (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman and a teenage girl are facing charges of first-degree murder in the homicide of a man found dead in downtown Orlando last month, according to Orlando police.

On the night of Oct. 9, a man — later identified as Sean Ruben Acosta — was found slain near 643 Lexington Ave., police said.

Police later put out a notice on social media, urging residents to contact the department with information on two people suspected in the murder.

Friday, police announced that 24-year-old Kelonshay Watson and 17-year-old Anaitasha Santana were arrested and face charges in Acosta’s murder.

Watson faces charges robbery and first-degree murder with transferred intent. Santana faces charges of first-degree murder.

