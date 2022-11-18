Woman, teen accused of murder after month-long investigation, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman and a teenage girl are facing charges of first-degree murder in the homicide of a man found dead in downtown Orlando last month, according to Orlando police.

On the night of Oct. 9, a man — later identified as Sean Ruben Acosta — was found slain near 643 Lexington Ave., police said.

Police later put out a notice on social media, urging residents to contact the department with information on two people suspected in the murder.

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on October 9, 2022, at the 600 Block of Lexington Ave. Detectives would like to speak with the individuals pictured below. If you recognize these individuals please contact @CrimelineFL **8477(TIPS). pic.twitter.com/FoyqfG7L7O — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 25, 2022

Friday, police announced that 24-year-old Kelonshay Watson and 17-year-old Anaitasha Santana were arrested and face charges in Acosta’s murder.

Watson faces charges robbery and first-degree murder with transferred intent. Santana faces charges of first-degree murder.

