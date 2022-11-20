Nonprofit takes care of dinner this Thanksgiving for 1K families at Pine Hills food bank event

A trunk being filled with food at a distribution event in Pine Hills on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of Thanksgiving, one local nonprofit is lending a helping hand to families in need.

Sunday morning, International Association of Academic Methods (IAAM) hosted a Thanksgiving distribution through its food bank, assisting about 1,000 families.

[TRENDING: Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons | Orange County uses special event zone during Florida Classic weekend | Become a News 6 Insider]

The giveaway was held in Pine Hills, off of North Hiawassee Road.

Abbie Rodriquez said she has six kids and she appreciates the help now more than ever.

“Very grateful and thankful to all these individuals who got up on this rainy day to do this for the community,” Rodriquez said.

One by one, people drove up to receive much-needed food and supplies for the holiday.

“It’s not a whole lot, but the little bit we are giving — we hope it will sustain them even if it’s just for a couple days, as a family to eat together — because that’s what Thanksgiving is all about,” said Maggie St. Jean, owner of IAAM and organizer for the distribution event.

The help comes amid rising costs and inflation.

Jason Davis said he and his wife recently lost hours from recent hurricanes Ian and Nicole, so any help they can receive this holiday season is sure to put a smile on their faces, adding they also plan to use the food they received Sunday to pay it forward.

“We are going to cook for the neighborhood, probably four or five families who probably need it more than we do,” Davis said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: